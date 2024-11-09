'If I have ever hurt anyone...': CJI DY Chandrachud's heartwarming farewell speech on his last working day

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud dedicated his final working hours on Friday to delivering judgments and reflecting on his eight-year tenure on the Supreme Court bench, as he prepares for his retirement on November 10.

In a packed courtroom filled with colleagues, legal practitioners, and family members, Justice Chandrachud, accompanied by his successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, remarked on the temporary nature of a judge's career, describing judges as “birds of a short passage of time.” He candidly acknowledged the challenges of public scrutiny in today's social media era, saying, “I opened up my private and public life to scrutiny, often at the cost of getting trolled, for I believe that sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

In a subsequent address at a farewell function hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Chandrachud further elaborated on the importance of transparency in the judiciary, stating, “When you expose your own life to public knowledge, you expose yourself to criticism. So be it.” He emphasized that the impact of judicial decisions on the lives of ordinary citizens should be the driving force behind a judge's work.

Contrary to speculation, Justice Chandrachud denied any underlying tensions within the Collegium, stating that meetings remained cordial and focused on the institution's best interests. “We never lost sight of the fact that we are not here with personal agendas... We are here to sub-serve the interests of the institution,” he asserted.

Reflecting on his judicial journey, the Chief Justice recounted his humble beginnings as a law student and his sense of privilege in serving the country. He emphasised that each day in the court provided opportunities for both legal and personal growth, stating, “It is not about the individual; it is about the institution and the cause of justice we uphold here.”

Justice Chandrachud paid tribute to his colleagues, particularly highlighting the valuable perspectives of Justices Pardiwala and Misra, with whom he shared the bench. He expressed confidence in the Supreme Court's future under Justice Khanna, whom he described as “dignified, stable and deeply committed to justice.”

In concluding his address, Justice Chandrachud extended gratitude to all who contributed to his journey, including senior advocates, junior colleagues, and court staff. He also apologized for any unintended misunderstandings during his tenure, saying, “If I have ever hurt anyone, I seek your forgiveness.”