'If needed, accused will be hanged': Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata doctor murder case

In her first public response to the tragic murder of a trainee doctor in the city, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emphasised that those responsible for the crime will be brought to justice, with the possibility of severe consequences.

"The accused in this heinous act will be held accountable, and if needed, the accused will be hanged," Banerjee stated, expressing her outrage over the incident that has shocked the local community and raised concerns about safety in medical institutions.

An initial post-mortem examination of the post-graduate trainee doctor found deceased at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has indicated that she was sexually assaulted prior to her murder. The report indicated that the woman suffered from bleeding in multiple areas, including her private parts, and showed signs of trauma on her face and body.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "unfortunate" and confirmed that one suspect, who worked at the hospital, has been arrested. Banerjee expressed her condolences to the victim's family and assured them that appropriate action would be taken in the case.

"This incident is despicable and feels like a personal loss," Banerjee stated. "The anger and demands of the doctors are justified, and I fully support them. The police have agreed to their requests for swift action."

Banerjee acknowledged the doctors’ frustrations while encouraging them to continue caring for patients during their protests. "Both we and the hospital's administration have responsibilities to uphold," she noted, adding that the situation would be examined for potential negligence.

The Chief Minister is in close contact with law enforcement regarding the investigation. When asked if the victim's family requested a probe by a central agency, Banerjee stated, "We have no objections as we have nothing to conceal. I am committed to ensuring that exemplary punishment is delivered.

Local authorities indicated that the incident occurred between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM, prompting the Kolkata Police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising homicide detectives to investigate the case rigorously. Police confirmed the arrest of a suspect who, while not employed by the hospital, had access to various departments, raising concerns about his involvement.

"We have taken swift action and arrested a suspicious individual who appears to be directly linked to the crime," a police spokesperson reported.