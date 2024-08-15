'If our party workers demand, then...': Ajit Pawar’s youngest son likely to contest Assembly election in Baramati

In a new twist in the Pawar family conflict in Baramati, two NCP factions might end up facing off against each other. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hinted that he may not run in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I have contested elections seven to eight times so far. I have not much interest in contesting elections again. If our party workers demand that Jay be fielded, then we will think about it. It will be the parliamentary board and the local party unit in Baramati that will decide the candidate for Baramati,” Ajit Pawar said in Pune on Thursday.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s eldest son, was defeated by Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena with a margin exceeding two lakh votes in the Maval constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost to her cousin Supriya Sule by over 1.5 lakh votes in Baramati. Jay Pawar had supported his brother’s campaign in Maval in 2019 and later worked with him on their mother’s campaign in Baramati.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is expected to nominate Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s nephew, for the Baramati Assembly seat. Yugendra has been actively involved in politics recently and played a role in campaigning for Supriya Sule in her contest against Sunetra Pawar.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare mentioned that he expects Ajit Pawar to run in the Assembly elections. “I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but I plan to. As the state party chief, I hope he will contest,” he said.