‘If you want to see the future, come to India’: US envoy Eric Garcetti

"If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India. I have the great privilege of being able to do that every single day as the leader of the US Mission," he said at an event in India.

The US envoy’s statement comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the partnership between India and the US has reached new heights, underscoring the collaboration on technology and other fields.

NSA Sullivan said, "The partnership between the US and India, a country in BRICS (bloc), has gone to new heights with an engagement across technology and security and so many other dimensions.” He said the US feels very good about where they are in terms of its role and standing in relationships across key regions in the world.

Recently, the US refused to meddle in the India-Pakistan situation but urged both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also declined to comment or respond to Rajnath Singh’s comment that India would enter Pakistan to terminate the terrorists who try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities.

The US had also backed India after China asserted that Arunachal Pradesh was part of its territory. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that the United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control.