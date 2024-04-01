‘Everything that’s asked of Indian govt has been done’: US envoy on Pannun assassination plot probe

India and the US are working jointly to investigate the allegations of an attempt to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. US Ambassador for India Eric Garcetti said that the Indian government has done everything that’s asked of it.

Garcetti says such allegations are always taken “incredibly seriously”.

"I think, strongly, but so far, everything that's been asked of the Indian government has been done. And I would say vice versa. Whenever there are accusations (from) the other direction, we take that incredibly seriously," said the ambassador in an interview to news agency ANI in a podcast.

He said there has to be a red line that must never be crossed by any government or any government employee.

"For any of us, just abstractly, there has to be a red line. No government or government employee can be involved in the assassination attempt of one of your own citizens. This is just an unacceptable red line...," he said.

Garcetti lauded India for putting together the inquiry commission and senior people who are experienced in law enforcement on that commission. “They have been digging in on this side domestically to uncover any evidence that would show a murder for hire plot that included anybody who was from the Indian government,” he said.

The ambassador further assured that the US would have taken similar measures in case of an American plot to try to assassinate somebody in another country. "... (The) same thing would happen if there was an American plot against some sort of or an American government person who was trying to assassinate somebody in another country. That would be an unacceptable red line for any nation," Garcetti said.

The US Ambassador rejected claims that such instances could affect the deepening bilateral relations between India and the US.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been designated a terrorist by India for fanning violence and pro-Khalistani activities.