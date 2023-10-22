'Had an incredible time pandal hopping': US Envoy enjoys jhal muri, biryani at Delhi's Durga Puja in CR Park; WATCH

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Saturday visited a Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park). He enjoyed the Bengali street food and customs, including jhaal muri and biryani. He also performed Dhunuchi Naach, an integral part of Durga Puja.

“Shubho Pujo, everyone! I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities, and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia’s amazing cultural diversity," Garcetti shared the video on X.

I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia’s… pic.twitter.com/UHUF9qUy0v — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) October 21, 2023

He then approaches children who are performing on stage and poses for photographs with them. Garcetti, who is frequently seen trying Indian cuisine, enjoys Kolkata's famous Jhal Muri and describes it as "perfect." He concludes his visit with biryani, fish, and local pastries.

"How could you manage to eat so many items," a user wrote. "Lovely to see you Do the Dhunachi dance :) Shubho Shaptami," another one commented. "Never in the history I have seen any diplomat traveling so extensively within India and celebrate the culture, diversity, festivals and spread so much love. I have become an ardent fan of you Mr. Ambassador, Eric Garcetti, you are a very happy and lovely person," a third user wrote.

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in India. It is a ten-day festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervor all over India, but it is especially popular in West Bengal.

On each day of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. During these nine days, people fast, recite shlokas dedicated to each Goddess, and wear new garments, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

CR Park has considerable Bengali presence. It is also home to some of the most popular Durga Puja pandals in the city.

Eric Garcetti, recently undertook travel in the Delhi Metro, appreciating its convenience and operational efficiency. He also interacted with co-travellers and greatly relished the experience as he took to X to highlight the superior attributes of Delhi Metro.

"Wow! Delhi Metro, you make travelling so easy! I had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers. A shout out to the well-maintained, efficient, and green public transport system that is among the best in the world!" Garcetti wrote on X.

