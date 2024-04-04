scorecardresearch
IIT Bombay says only 6.1% students yet to get jobs, shares exit survey of graduates

IIT Bombay says only 6.1% students yet to get jobs, shares exit survey of graduates

IIT Bombay has refuted claims that 30% of its students are still jobless.

IIT Bombay says only 6.1% yet to get jobs

The IIT Bombay on Thursday denied reports that claimed that 30 per cent of students were yet to secure placements. In a tweet, the premier engineering institute said that an exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23 says only 6.1 per cent of students are still looking for jobs. 
 

On Wednesday, it was reported that out of approximately 2,000 students who registered for the 2024 placements, a staggering 36 per cent, or 712 students, were yet to find jobs.

As per the exit survey shared, 57.1 per cent of students have been placed, while 12.2 per cent have opted for higher degrees and 10.3 per cent want a job outside IIT-B. The survey also showed that 8.3 per cent of students wrote that they wanted to go for public service, 1.6 per cent for start-ups, and 4.3 were yet to decide. 

Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 7:23 PM IST
