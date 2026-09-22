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IIT Bombay student death: Hostel renovation begins, wall-mounted fans to be installed

IIT Bombay student death: Hostel renovation begins, wall-mounted fans to be installed

IIT Bombay officials, however, said the fan replacement was part of a broader renovation programme that had been planned earlier and was not introduced specifically in response to the recent deaths.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:21 PM IST
IIT Bombay student death: Hostel renovation begins, wall-mounted fans to be installedIIT Bombay Installs Wall-Mounted Fans Amid Protests Over Student’s Death.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has begun replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted units in hostel rooms and other utility areas on campus, days after the death of a second-year student. The institute has described the exercise as part of a planned hostel renovation, although the move has drawn attention amid renewed concerns over student suicides.

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A batch of wall-mounted fans has reportedly arrived at the Powai campus, with installation expected to take place across the hostels. According to a PTI report, the replacement plan had been under consideration for nearly two months and was finalised recently. The measure was also among the steps the administration had assured students it would take in July.

MUST READ: IIT-B student death: CCTV footage reveals what happened between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on the exam day

IIT Bombay officials, however, said the fan replacement was part of a broader renovation programme that had been planned earlier and was not introduced specifically in response to the recent deaths. The timing has nevertheless attracted public attention because wall-mounted fans are sometimes considered a means-restriction measure in institutions dealing with suicide-related concerns.

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Student’s death triggers protests

The development follows the death of a 22-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on September 18. Wakode was pursuing a course in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

The institute said he had been caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination hours before his death. His family, however, alleged that he faced institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination. The allegations have prompted protests by students and led to scrutiny of the institute’s handling of the incident.

Police have registered a case against IIT Bombay’s former Dean of Administrative Affairs Suryanarayana Doolla under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for alleged abetment to suicide. The circumstances surrounding the student’s death remain under investigation.

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Calls for stronger mental-health support

The decision to replace the fans has also drawn criticism from NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gavande. He questioned whether changing hostel equipment could address the wider problems faced by students, including academic pressure and inadequate mental-health support.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Professor Doolla simply discharged his duties': IIT-Delhi faculty forum backs professor in IIT Bombay student death

The incident has once again brought student welfare at premier institutions into focus. Academic pressure, discrimination, financial stress, harassment and examination-related setbacks were among the factors linked to student suicides. Many faculty members lacked formal training to identify and respond to mental-health concerns.

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:21 PM IST
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