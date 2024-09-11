IIT Guwahati's dean resigns after protests over institute's 'toxic environment' & student's death

The dean of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Professor Kanduru V. Krishna, has resigned following the death of a 21-year-old B-tech student, which has sparked widespread protests among the student body.

The student, who was pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Engineering and hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 9. This was the third such incident reported this year in the institution.

The incident has ignited unrest among the students, as they are now accusing the institution of cultivating a “toxic environment” that contributes to excessive academic pressure. Protests erupted shortly after the news of the student's death, with hundreds gathering outside the administration building to voice their concerns. Protesters carried posters and chanted slogans demanding accountability and reform within the academic framework.

One student, speaking to IANS, highlighted the issue of academic pressure, stating that numerous students had failed due to low attendance despite performing well in their exams. "In our batch, at least 200 students failed due to low attendance. This is unacceptable. One or two students might have done something wrong, but such a huge number cannot be at fault," the student remarked.

As protests intensified, IIT-Guwahati officials accepted Professor Krishna’s resignation. The professor, an alumnus of IIT Delhi with a Ph.D. in General Algebra and Theoretical Computer Science, had been under scrutiny for the institution's rigorous academic policies.

In a statement released on Monday, IIT Guwahati expressed deep sorrow over the student's death, reaffirming that the well-being of students is their "top priority." A spokesperson extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, emphasizing the importance of support networks to foster a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

The resignation of Professor Krishna comes amid growing concerns regarding mental health and well-being in high-pressure academic settings, particularly within prestigious institutions like IITs.