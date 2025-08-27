‘Image of a bullying US will erode…’: Kanwal Sibal on outrage, call to pause H-1B visas

Amid a growing clamour to pause or bring in sweeping changes to H-1B visa rules somehow, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it is a scam that has only benefitted India. Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said that the H-1B is not an India-sponsored programme. It is one that has just benefitted both the countries. He also said that Trump’s continuous bullying of India would only erode its good standing.

“US is a quintessential market economy. H-IB visas fill a market need..it is not an India-sponsored programme. If Indian talent serves mutual business interests it is a plus. What one sees, led by Trump himself is India- baiting. It is damaging India- US relations at the cost of interests of both countries. The image of a bullying US will erode US standing and therefore power in the world. India will have to re-work its strategy towards the US,” he said.

DeSantis has criticised the H-1B visa system, accusing US companies of laying off American workers in favour of cheaper foreign labour, mainly from India. He described the programme as a "cottage industry" that undermines domestic workers.

In a Fox News interview, DeSantis challenged the idea that H-1B workers are the "best and brightest," saying the system is exploited by companies to reduce costs at the expense of American talent. He said, "Companies lay off Americans while bringing in new H-1Bs. It’s not the best and brightest—it’s a cottage industry, mostly from one country," referring to India. He added, "They say it’s the cream of the crop. That’s not the reality."

It is not only DeSantis, other members of the Trump administration has spoken about the issues they have with the H-1B visa. US Republican Senator Mike Lee, earlier, floated the idea of putting a pause on H-1B visas. He is another Republican, accusing companies of laying off American employees in favour of cheaper Indian workers.

In July, Vice-President JD Vance had also said that he doesn’t support the idea of companies firing thousands of US workers and claiming they cannot find workers in the country. “You see big tech firms laying off 9,000 employees and then applying for thousands of overseas work visas—it just doesn’t add up,” he said in a podcast.