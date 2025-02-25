'Imaginary fears & stupid arguments': Annamalai hits out at Stalin over delimitation issue

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Tuesday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of shifting narratives and spreading "imaginary fears" over the upcoming delimitation process. Taking to social media, he wrote, “When TN CM MK Stalin knows the whole of TN has rejected their argument except a few paint-dabba carrying DMK cadres on the third language for our children studying in TN Govt schools similar to the schools run by TN CM’s family, he now wants to shift the narrative to his imaginary fear of TN losing in the Delimitation of seats. What a shame & downfall for DMK!”

Stalin, after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, warned that Tamil Nadu was facing the "threat" of losing eight Lok Sabha seats due to the state's success in population control. He announced an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue, urging political unity to counter the impact of the potential seat reduction. “Tamil Nadu succeeded in population control through the family planning programme. Just because the population is less, there is a situation of the Lok Sabha seats being cut down (in TN). We stand to lose 8 seats and as a result, we would be having only 31 MPs, and not the 39 (present number),” he said.

Stalin linked the delimitation concerns to broader central policies, including the National Education Policy (NEP) and central fund allocations. He suggested that reducing Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament would stifle the state's voice. “Because, in the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states,” he said. The DMK, long opposed to the three-language policy, has accused the BJP-led central government of imposing Hindi, with Stalin stating, “We are ready” for another "language war."

Annamalai dismissed Stalin’s claims, insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured that “delimitation — if and when it happens — will be favourable to all, including the southern states.” He accused the Tamil Nadu CM of fear-mongering, stating, “Imaginary fears & stupid arguments have, of late, become TN CM’s arsenal!”

As the state gears up for the all-party meet, the DMK is rallying support on what it calls a critical issue of Tamil Nadu’s rights, while the BJP maintains that the fears surrounding delimitation are baseless.



