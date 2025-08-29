'Imagine paying GST on walking': PwD rights advocate requests Sitharaman to remove tax on disability aid, services

Nipun Malhotra, an activist for the rights of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and founder of the Nipman Foundation, on Friday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to remove GST on disability aid and equipment.

He also said that slapping taxes on equipment that helps so many live a life of dignity is akin to "paying GST on walking". "Imagine paying GST on walking! That is exactly what I am forced to do, when I pay GST for my wheelchair, without which I cannot move," Malhotra wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "GST reforms by Diwali" comment in his Independence Day 2025 address, the Nipman Foundation founder requested Sitharaman and other GST Council members to remove GST on disability aid and services.

"This is a non-partisan issue, and I do hope all GST Council members come together to remove this tax on PWDs walking, seeing and hearing. My request to all the Chief Ministers and state finance ministers to rally behind this and correct this 'disability tax burden' in the GST regime, like many other progressive countries have done."

It was encouraging to hear the Hon'ble Prime Minister talk about GST reforms by Diwali in his Independence Day speech. I hope in this wave of…



It was encouraging to hear the Hon’ble Prime Minister talk about GST reforms by Diwali in his Independence Day speech. I hope in this wave of… pic.twitter.com/PQixouIsTI — Nipun Malhotra (@nipunmalhotra) August 28, 2025

In his letter to Sitharaman, he said that the levy of 5 per cent on disability aids and equipment "continues to act as a barrier to accessibility". As per his letter, the GST Council justified the levy as being "beneficial" to manufacturers since they can claim input tax credit (ITC).

Malhotra, however, said that this was very much divorced from reality. "In reality, this benefit accrues to producers, not to end-users, forcing PWDs to bear an unjust additional cost — effectively a tax on mobility, independence, and inclusion."

He explained that countries like Australia and Canada avoided this by making medical aids and appliances zero-rated. He mentioned that zero rating would ensure that the entire supply chain is exempt from tax while suppliers remain eligible to claim ITC on inputs and services.

Backing the GST Group of Ministers' recommendation to exempt health and life insurance premium, he said that it reflects the government's commitment to making essential services affordable and accessible.