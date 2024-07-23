IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa; orange alert issued for 7 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for July 23 predicting possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The Meteorological Department forecasted “extremely heavy rainfall” in Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra until July 24. Madhya Pradesh may witness very heavy downpour till July 24 while Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat may witness similar weather conditions on July 25 and 26. Furthermore, IMD forecasted heavy wet spells for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on July 23 and 24.

According to forecast, there is possibility of very heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand on July 23, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana and Rajasthan may get heavy rainfall on July 23 and 24.

Heavy rainfall conditions are likely to persist in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till July 26. Punjab and Haryana may get heavy rainfall on July 24 and Uttar Pradesh may see heavy downpour till July 26.

A press release from IMD dated July 22 said, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northeast India during next 5 days.”

The weather department predicted “heavy rainfall” in Assam and Meghalaya till July 27. For the north-eastern belt, IMD forecasted wet spells till July 24 for three states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Hot and humid weather conditions over the north-western state of Rajasthan is likely to prevail till July 24. Besides this, “above normal temperatures with high humidity are likely to prevail” in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till July 24.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued red alert for Mumbai and parts of central Maharashtra till July 24. The city, along with its suburbs and neighboring districts — Thane, Palghar and Raigad — is bracing for more heavy downpours, with a high tide alert also in place for the afternoon.