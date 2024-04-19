IMD issues heatwave warning and rainfall forecast for THESE states in India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for today, April 19, highlighting both heatwave alerts and rainfall predictions for different parts of the country.

While some areas brace for scorching temperatures, others can expect much-needed respite in the form of rain. The weather department has issued a severe heat wave alert for Odisha after Bhubaneshwar recorded the season's highest temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. "Severe heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Odisha during 18-19 April and heat wave conditions on 20-21 April, 2024," IMD said in a post on X.

Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal can expect scorching temperatures from April 19th to 23rd, with a possibility of even more severe heat in isolated pockets, especially in Odisha and West Bengal (April 19th-22nd). Bihar joins the party a day later, experiencing the heatwave from April 20th to 23rd.

The heatwave isn't just an eastern affair. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and even interior parts of Tamil Nadu will feel the heat on April 19.

According to IMD, hot and humid weather is expected over Konkan & Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch on the 19; Telangana on the 20 & 21; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana from the 19 to 22; and Kerala & Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from the 19 to 23 of April, 2024.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on the 19 and 20. Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecasted during 21-25 April. Additionally, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from 19 to 25 April, 2024.

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Punjab from 19 to 22 April. In Haryana-Chandigarh, the same conditions are likely on the 19 and 21. West Rajasthan will experience these conditions on the 19 and 22, while East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are forecasted to experience them on the April 19. Isolated hailstorms are expected over Himachal Pradesh on the April 19, and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on the same date.

From April 19 to 24, there is a forecast of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Additionally, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the same period.

On April 19 and 20, scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh from April 19 to 23. Similarly, in Assam & Meghalaya, isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted during April 19 to the 21. For Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, isolated heavy rainfall is expected on April 19 and 21. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on the 20th of April.