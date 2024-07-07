IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand; Char Dham yatra cancelled, orange alert issued for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand on July 7. IMD’s forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state. Amid the red alert, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed all district magistrates to remain vigilant.

The Char Dham Yatra has been postponed for today in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction over Garhwal division. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey issued orders decreeing restriction of vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district in view of falling and piling up of debris at five places in Chamoli district.

उत्तराखंड में 06 और 07 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) के साथ अत्यंत भारी वर्षा (>204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की अत्यधिक संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/iJAfpcq2HK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 6, 2024

The meteorological department has also issued an orange warning for possible heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to see light rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital witnessed sultry conditions on July 6 with the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius and 27.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity was recorded at 72 percent at 5:30 pm, the IMD said.

IMD's press release dated July 6 predicted possibility of “isolated heavy rainfall" in Goa until July 10, in Maharashtra and Karnataka over the next three days, in Andhra Pradesh on July 7 and in Telangana over the next two days.

The Shimla meteorological office has issued a yellow alert, warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Sunday and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till July 12.

Torrential rainfall continued to batter several parts of India, with rivers flowing above the danger mark and the flood situation remaining grim in the eastern, northern and northeastern states.

The weather agency forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in East and Northeast India until July 11. Heavy showers are expected to lash over Kerala until July 9. In Assam, more than 20 lakh people are affected in 30 districts and major rivers were flowing above the danger level at several places.

Notably, heavy rainfall in the first week of July over large parts of India has made up for the 11 percent deficit in June, pushing the total monsoon precipitation into surplus category, reported PTI.