Business Today
IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru: Schools to remain closed as heavy rains lash city

The alert comes as a precaution due to the escalating intensity of rainfall that has beset the city since early Tuesday morning, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions across various locations

Chennai rains spillover effect in Bangalore Chennai rains spillover effect in Bangalore

In response to an orange alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru authorities have announced that schools will remain closed on Wednesday.

The alert comes as a precaution due to the escalating intensity of rainfall that has beset the city since early Tuesday morning, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions across various locations.

To further mitigate the impact of the severe weather, the government has recommended that companies allow employees to work from home.

In a statement released, officials noted that although schools and anganwadi centers in the Bengaluru district are shuttered, colleges will remain operational. However, college administrators have been provided with specific guidelines to ensure the safety of students on campus.

In light of the closure, many schools are transitioning to online classes for higher-grade students, while assignments have been assigned to younger students to be completed at home. 

Coincidentally, Thursday, October 17, is also a state government holiday in observance of Valmiki Jayanti, allowing for an extended break for students and staff alike.

Published on: Oct 15, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
