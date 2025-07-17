IMD issues orange alert: Warning of heavy rain across 10+ states, Delhi to see light showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple states, with warnings in effect for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. The alert signals the likelihood of significant rainfall that could disrupt daily life and calls for preparedness by local authorities and residents.

In Jammu and Kashmir, districts including Muzaffarabad, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Mirpur, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi are under orange alert.

Kerala’s Kannur and Kasaragod, and Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, Hassan, and Kodagu have also been flagged for intense downpours.

In Uttarakhand, the districts of Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Nainital are likely to receive heavy rain.

Uttar Pradesh will see rainfall in Mahoba, Kaushambi, Banda, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Jalaun, and Lalitpur, while Madhya Pradesh districts like Jhansi and Chitrakoot are also under watch.

Delhi-NCR forecast

In Delhi, the weather over July 17–19 is expected to remain generally cloudy with light to very light rain, often accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning.

July 17 & 18: Max temperature between 32–34°C; Min between 24–26°C

July 19: Max temperature may rise slightly to 34–36°C; Min around 25–27°C

Pan-India outlook

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:

Kerala and Mahe

South Interior Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely over parts of:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Coastal Karnataka

East Rajasthan

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal

Telangana

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) are expected at isolated places across Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and West Madhya Pradesh.