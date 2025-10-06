IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for Delhi-NCR over next 2 days. Full details here

A fresh spell of rain swept across Delhi and its neighbouring cities on Monday morning, following heavy overnight showers that drenched large parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, warning of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms through the day. Gurugram and Faridabad have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of light rain and strong winds.

According to the IMD, the rainfall is linked to a western disturbance affecting northwest India, which is expected to bring cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and cooler winds over the next two days. Officials said winds may reach 30–40 kmph, accompanied by brief thunderstorms in parts of the region.

The weather department has cautioned residents to avoid open areas during storms and to secure loose items that could be displaced by strong winds. The alerts are in effect until 3 PM on Monday.

Despite the rain, humidity is likely to stay high, keeping the air warm and slightly muggy through the day. The IMD expects the maximum temperature to settle around 32°C and the minimum at about 24°C. A drop in the minimum temperature is likely from Wednesday as cooler northwesterly winds set in.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 34.1°C — marginally below the season’s average — and a minimum of 24.2°C, slightly above normal.

The rainfall has also brought temporary relief from pollution.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 138 (moderate) on Saturday, up from 88 (satisfactory) a day earlier, marking one of the cleanest post-Dussehra periods in recent years. However, experts say air quality could fluctuate as weather patterns shift in the coming days.