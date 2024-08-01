IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as monsoon intensifies

Northwest India is bracing for intense monsoon weather over the next three days, with forecasts indicating significant rainfall in the Delhi NCR region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for certain areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, signalling an increased risk of extremely heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Earlier today, three people were killed and about 50 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydro power projects damaged, officials said today.

A cloudburst at Samagh Khud (nallah) in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district left two people dead and 28 others missing, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, SP of Shimla, said.

Meanwhile, monsoon activity is expected to remain vigorous across Central India for the next four to five days. Regions including Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh are predicted to experience isolated incidents of extremely heavy rainfall.

Key dates to monitor include August 1st to 3rd for Madhya Maharashtra, August 1st for Coastal Karnataka, August 2nd and 3rd for East Madhya Pradesh, and August 3rd for Konkan & Goa and West Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated to continue along the west coast of India throughout much of the week, potentially affecting both coastal and inland communities. This sustained deluge raises concerns for waterlogging, landslides, and disruptions to daily life and transportation.

Widespread rainfall, accompanied by isolated heavy to very heavy downpours, is likely to persist across Northwest, Central, and East India. Authorities are urging residents in these areas to stay informed with the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and property as the monsoon intensifies.

