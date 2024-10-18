IMD issues severe weather alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, surrounding regions till Oct 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced forecasts of isolated heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 18, 20, and 21.

The warning follows the development of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which made landfall along the North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts near Chennai early on October 17.

Residents of Chennai can expect partly cloudy skies over the coming week, with forecasts indicating thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain from October 17 to 21. Daytime temperatures are predicted to hover between 33°C and 34°C, while night-time lows will range from 25°C to 27°C. The likelihood of thunderstorms and rain will persist during the first five days of this period.

The IMD has also alerted residents of the potential for very heavy rainfall in various regions, notably parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, as well as significant precipitation in Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. Rainfall impacts are expected to continue in South Interior Karnataka until October 22, with additional rain forecasted for Kerala and Mahe on October 22 and 23.

In response to these weather conditions, the IMD has placed a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, impacting seven districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the situation evolves.

