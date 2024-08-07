IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, continuous rain lead to waterlogging; More showers expected till Aug 13

Evening showers swept across various parts of Delhi on Wednesday, resulting in significant waterlogging that disrupted traffic movement in several areas throughout the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating continued rainfall in the hours to come.

Reports of waterlogging were particularly prevalent in central, northern, and eastern regions of the city, leading to traffic jams and hindering daily commutes. As a response to the inclement weather, the IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert, signaling residents to remain vigilant.

In their latest nowcast alert, the IMD stated, “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the next one to two hours.”

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, falling slightly below the seasonal average. Morning humidity levels reached a high of 92 percent at 8:30 AM, contributing to the discomfort in the air.

Weather experts predict that the maximum temperature in the city may peak around 32 degrees Celsius later in the day. Residents are advised to prepare for the continued rainfall and potential traffic disruptions.

According to IMD's forecast, showers will probably persist in the nation's capital for the next few days. According to the meteorological service, Delhi will mostly see skies filled with mild to heavy rain and thunderstorms till August 13.

Rain prediction for other states

Uttar Pradesh:

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next five days, beginning Wednesday, prompting a 'yellow' alert for the region. Meanwhile, western Uttar Pradesh is under an orange alert today due to expectations of 'very heavy' rainfall. No warnings have been issued for Friday and Saturday; however, Sunday is expected to bring 'heavy' rainfall to the western parts of the state.

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand is bracing for significant rainfall as the IMD has issued an orange alert for 'very heavy' rains on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. On Thursday and Sunday, the state can anticipate 'heavy' rainfall.

Jammu and Kashmir:

A yellow alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for Wednesday, with heavy rains expected. Following this, no warnings have been announced for the next two days. However, heavy rainfall is anticipated again on Saturday in both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, according to the IMD.