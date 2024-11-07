IMD issues yellow alert in Chennai: Heavy rainfall expected for the next 24-48 hours

Residents of Chennai and 11 nearby coastal districts are bracing for heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 7, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert. The warning extends to Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and several other districts due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring rainfall amounts between 6 cm and 12 cm within a 24-hour period.

Meteorologists attribute the anticipated downpour to a cyclonic circulation situated over central portions of the south Bay of Bengal. This weather phenomenon extends 3.1 km above sea level, with strengthening easterly winds expected to drive substantial rainfall into the region.

The IMD predicts heavy rain in isolated areas of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram throughout the day. From November 8 to 12, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted for districts including Theni, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum could drop to 24°C over the next 48 hours.

The IMD also forecasts thunderstorms and lightning along with moderate to heavy rainfall across Chennai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours, with daytime temperatures hovering around 31-32°C and nighttime temperatures settling between 24-25°C.

Warning issued for neighbouring districts

In addition to Chennai, districts such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam will likely experience heavy rainfall on Thursday. On Friday, other districts such as Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Kanyakumari are also expected to receive isolated heavy rain.

Warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for 15 coastal and delta districts on November 9 and 10, alongside a separate alert for seven districts on November 12. Local weather blogger Pradeep John noted that rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur could persist for another two days before shifting towards the southern coastal districts, indicating a return of morning rainfall for the coastal areas stretching from Chennai to delta regions.

Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea until November 9 due to expected squally winds, with speeds anticipated to reach 35-45 kmph and gusts potentially hitting 55 kmph in certain coastal areas near the southwest Bay of Bengal.