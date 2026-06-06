IMD predicts heavy rainfall for parts of South India on June 6-7, no respite for north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the southwest monsoon is continuing to advance after arriving in Kerala on June 4, with widespread rain already reported in parts of southern and coastal India. As of June 5, the monsoon had progressed into parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa, and the weather system is moving northwards while keeping rainfall activity active over the southern peninsula.

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The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on June 6 and 7. At the same time, parts of north India are likely to see light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds under the influence of a western disturbance, while some areas in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh may face heatwave conditions in the coming days.

According to the IMD, isolated places in Kerala may receive extremely heavy rainfall on June 6 and 7. The department has warned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying urban areas. Rainfall activity is expected to remain active across the southern states as the monsoon system strengthens and moves further ahead.

In north and central India, pre-monsoon conditions are continuing alongside thunderstorm activity. The IMD said a series of weather systems, including a western disturbance, is driving active thunderstorms across the north. A western disturbance is an extra-tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden rain and a drop in temperatures to the Himalayas and the surrounding plains. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan are likely to get light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 40 to 60 kmph on June 6.

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The department has also flagged lightning risk during these intense spells. It has advised people not to take shelter under trees and to remain indoors during squalls. While rain is expected in several places, northwest India is likely to see temperatures rise gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius after the present spell of storms eases.

The IMD said parts of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions over the next few days. A heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather and may at times be accompanied by high humidity. With daytime temperatures often remaining between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, the wider weather pattern remains mixed, with heavy rain in parts of the south, thunderstorms in the north, and heat building again in some regions.