IMD predicts rise in temperature by one degree in Delhi, North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a rise in temperature by one degree Celisius in Delhi and North India but said foggy conditions will persist. "In Delhi and North India, we are not expecting much change in the minimum temperature. Maybe a one-degree rise is likely because of the sunny skies, but foggy conditions will persist," said IMD Scientist Soma Sen.

Sen said low cloud conditions may also continue for the neighbouring regions because of which Haryana, Punjab will see severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days. The weather office is not expecting any sudden change in either temperature or cold conditions. "The intensity of cold will gradually decrease which is a seasonal effect," she said.

"Currently, we are expecting some weather in association with a western disturbance, mainly over the western Himalayan region," the scientist said, adding that she was not expecting much weather in the plains. "Fog is the most dominant phenomenon... Associated with the fog, we are seeing cold day conditions. Severe cold day conditions have been realized throughout north India, and because we had a couple of days of clear skies, minimum temperatures have also dropped, and we are seeing cold wave conditions over many parts of north India."

Sen said the Western Disturbance is likely to give some rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday over the western Himalayan region. For the plains, she said, the department expects the weather to continue, which is foggy mornings and cold waves, both conditions to persist over the plains of north India, maybe at least for another two days, after which minimum temperatures may show a slight rise.