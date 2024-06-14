IMD Predicts thunderstorms and rain for Delhi, severe heatwave continues in other parts of North India

As North India grapples with a relentless heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has offered a glimmer of hope for Delhi residents with a forecast of potential thunderstorms, light rain or drizzle, and gusty winds on Friday. Despite this predicted relief, the national capital is still bracing for scorching temperatures, with a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius expected.

Thursday witnessed soaring temperatures in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, with Buxar in Bihar recording the highest temperature in the country at a scorching 47.2 degrees Celsius, nearly 9 degrees above the normal maximum for the season. The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi reported a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal, while the Najafgarh weather station recorded an even higher temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The delayed onset of the southwest Monsoon has exacerbated the prolonged heatwave, with the IMD highlighting a 4 per cent deficit in cumulative Monsoon rainfall across the country for the initial 12 days of the season. Northwest India is particularly affected, with a significant 53 per cent shortfall in normal rainfall.

In stark contrast, southern India received a surplus of 60 per cent more rainfall than usual during the period of June 1-12.

However, relief may be on the horizon, as meteorologists predict conducive conditions for the Monsoon's further progression towards the end of the week, possibly around June 19. This anticipated advancement could bring much-needed respite from the sweltering conditions prevailing in north India.

The Monsoon's arrival in Delhi is projected by the end of June, around June 27, offering hope for a cool reprieve from the intense heatwave currently gripping the region.

