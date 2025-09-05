Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
IMD reports 48% more rain than normal in past week as northern India faces heavy showers

IMD reports 48% more rain than normal in past week as northern India faces heavy showers

Between August 28 and September 3, the country recorded 75.2 mm of precipitation, 48% higher than the long-period average of 49 mm

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2025 10:44 AM IST
IMD reports 48% more rain than normal in past week as northern India faces heavy showersHeavy showers hit northern states with weekly rainfall 48% above long-period norms, says IMD

 

Heavy rainfall has battered northern India over the past week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a significant surge above seasonal norms. Between August 28 and September 3, the country recorded 75.2 mm of precipitation, 48% higher than the long-period average of 49 mm.

Cumulative rainfall for the monsoon season so far, from June 1 to September 3, stands at 780.8 mm, surpassing the seasonal average of 721.1 mm by 8%, according to IMD statistics.

Advertisement

The uptick in precipitation is linked to the monsoon trough positioning south of its usual path, reaching into lower tropospheric levels. “A trough usually runs from the northeast Arabian Sea to the northwest Bay of Bengal at lower and middle tropospheric levels,” the IMD explained, noting that this alignment reflects active monsoon conditions.

The pattern has brought widespread showers across key northern states, contributing to the overall surplus. Meteorologists indicate that such deviations from the long-period average can affect river flows, agriculture, and urban water management, highlighting the importance of closely monitoring rainfall trends.

 

Published on: Sep 5, 2025 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today