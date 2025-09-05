IMD reports 48% more rain than normal in past week as northern India faces heavy showers

Heavy rainfall has battered northern India over the past week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a significant surge above seasonal norms. Between August 28 and September 3, the country recorded 75.2 mm of precipitation, 48% higher than the long-period average of 49 mm.

Cumulative rainfall for the monsoon season so far, from June 1 to September 3, stands at 780.8 mm, surpassing the seasonal average of 721.1 mm by 8%, according to IMD statistics.

The uptick in precipitation is linked to the monsoon trough positioning south of its usual path, reaching into lower tropospheric levels. “A trough usually runs from the northeast Arabian Sea to the northwest Bay of Bengal at lower and middle tropospheric levels,” the IMD explained, noting that this alignment reflects active monsoon conditions.

The pattern has brought widespread showers across key northern states, contributing to the overall surplus. Meteorologists indicate that such deviations from the long-period average can affect river flows, agriculture, and urban water management, highlighting the importance of closely monitoring rainfall trends.