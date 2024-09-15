IMD says deep depression over West Bengal to weaken in 24 hours, issues heavy rainfall alert for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh has moved westward and will gradually weaken into a ‘depression’ in the next 24 hours.

“It is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity of deep depression till evening of today, the 15th September. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. The deep depression is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Kolkata,” IMD wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter)

The weather department has issued a very heavy to heavy rainfall warning at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata. It also warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal for today.

The IMD has also issued an alert of very heavy to heavy rainfall for September 15 at isolated places of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Rain alert for other states

The IMD has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall in south Jharkhand on September 15. Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience very heavy rainfall during September 15-17, while west Madhya Pradesh will see similar conditions from September 17 to 18.

It has issued an orange alert place for Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh from September 15. Additional alerts are issued for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for September 15 and 16, while Assam and Meghalaya are under alert from September 18 to 20.

The IMD has also issued a warning for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh due to a developing depression. A “well-marked low-pressure area” over northwest Uttar Pradesh is contributing to the severe weather with heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand. The IMD has cautioned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Uttarakhand and flash flood warnings for Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Shimla and Sirmour districts.

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive isolated heavy rains on September 16 and 17, while West Uttar Pradesh will see similar conditions on September 17. South India will experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Delhi’s Regional Meteorological Centre said that the wet spell for Delhi is likely to subside after September 14, with another round of rainfall anticipated starting September 18.