IMD warns of cold wave in these states as temperatures plummet; full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued warnings for cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu-Kashmir over the coming days, citing a sharp dip in temperatures across Northwest India. Severe cold wave conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh on December 25, while Punjab and Jammu-Kashmir are likely to experience cold waves on December 25 and 26.

In Kashmir, the intense cold has caused the freezing of water bodies and supply lines in several areas. Srinagar recorded a chilling low of minus 7.3°C on Tuesday night, down from the previous night’s minus 6.6°C, with further drops of 2-3°C anticipated in the next two days.

Minimum Temperatures Drop Nationwide

The weather office reported a significant fall in minimum temperatures across several regions. Minimums dipped below 0°C in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh; ranged between 2-5°C in the plains of Himachal Pradesh; and stayed between 5-12°C across Northwest India and Bihar. Central, West, and East India reported slightly higher minimums, between 12-18°C.

Adampur in Punjab reported the country's lowest temperature over the plains, at 4.0°C. A rise of 1-3°C was observed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, East, and Central India, while some areas in Northwest India experienced a dip of 1-3°C over the past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures remain below normal by 1-3°C in regions like Saurashtra and Kutch and at isolated locations in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Assam-Meghalaya. However, temperatures are above normal by 4-6°C in Central and East India, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

The IMD predicts a fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C in Northwest India over the next two days, followed by a gradual rise. Central India is likely to see a drop of 2-4°C later this week, while no significant changes are expected over West and East India, except Gujarat, where temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C in the next three days before gradually falling.