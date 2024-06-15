IMD Weather update: Severe heatwave alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand till June 19

With scorching temperatures gripping North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for large parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 19. While the state has already been experiencing above-normal temperatures, the upcoming Wednesday is expected to be particularly severe.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, "heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many parts of West Uttar Pradesh" on June 19. This includes major cities like Meerut, Agra, Mathura, and Bareilly. The department defines a heatwave as a situation where the maximum temperature reaches at least 45°C (113°F) and is 4-6 degrees Celsius above the normal average. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature reaches 47°C (116°F) or more.

The scorching heat comes amidst a larger trend of rising temperatures across North India. Several other states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are also facing similar heatwave conditions. This prolonged heatwave raises concerns about public health, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

On June 15, Eastern and western UP, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim will experience warm nights and severe heatwaves. However, on June 16, Eastern and Western UP will suffer from an extreme heatwave. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh will experience severe heatwaves on June 18 and 19.

Apart from the heatwave, IMD also issued a red alert for four districts in north Bengal and adjoining Sikkim and also warned of possible landslides and flooding even as heavy rains continued to batter the region.

In northern Bengal, the IMD has issued a red alert for three districts – Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri – until approximately June 17. The water levels in various rivers are rising due to heavy rainfall, with some areas in Alipurduar district receiving about 210 mm of rain, according to officials.