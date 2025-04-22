Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Jeddah on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and is slated to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC) will become the catalyst of commerce in the region.

In an interview with Arab News, PM Modi said the corridor will define the “future of connectivity” in all forms for centuries to come. The prime minister said that the corridor will facilitate development of resilient and dependable supply chains, increase trade accessibility and improve trade facilitation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The corridor will increase efficiencies, reduce costs, enhance economic unity, generate jobs and lower greenhouse gas emission, resulting in a transformative integration of Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” said PM Modi in the interview, adding that the countries are also working on clean and green hydrogen and related supply chains under this initiative.

PM Modi said the IMEEC could be the new ‘Silk Route of the 21st century’.

Saudi Arabia has one of the largest concentrations of the Indian community in West Asia, and the number is expected to only grow.

The prime minister said he is grateful to the Crown Prince for the patronage provided to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

“Whenever I have met His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he has praised the Indian community and appreciated their significant contribution to the economic growth of the Kingdom. He has even said that they are part of the Saudi family. These words of praise always fill my heart with pride and joy,” he said.

Advertisement

PM Modi said the people of the Indian community are rashtradoots or national ambassadors.

“Over the past decade we have launched many initiatives, including insurance schemes, scholarships for their children, and skilling programs. We have established mechanisms for safe and legal migration,” he said, adding that the 2.7 million-strong Indian community is a living bridge between the two countries.