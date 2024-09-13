'In life there's no khata-khat, only hard work': External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar roasts Rahul Gandhi in Geneva

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a thinly veiled criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasised that success demands effort and diligence, not a simplistic approach. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva on Friday, Jaishankar remarked, "Life is not 'khata-khat' (an easy job); it requires hard work." His statement appeared to subtly counter Gandhi’s earlier promises during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Related Articles

During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi had pledged that if Congress won, Rs 1 lakh would be transferred to the account of one woman from every impoverished household in India. Jaishankar, however, stressed that significant achievements for the country come through sustained effort, especially in sectors like manufacturing, which is essential for global power status.

“Can you truly be a major global power without manufacturing? A nation’s power stems from technology, and no country can advance technologically without advancing its manufacturing base,” Jaishankar explained. He reinforced the importance of India’s progress in human resources, while also acknowledging that there is more work to be done to build infrastructure and develop the necessary policies.

Jaishankar’s remarks also contrasted with Rahul Gandhi’s recent interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas. During that conversation, Gandhi pointed to India's employment crisis and compared it with countries like China and Vietnam, which have stronger manufacturing sectors and fewer employment issues. "The West has an employment problem, as does India. But many countries, like China and Vietnam, don’t face such a challenge because they are production hubs," Gandhi noted, drawing a historical parallel with the United States, which led global production in the mid-20th century.

The ongoing dialogue between the two leaders reflects deeper political and economic divides, particularly concerning India's trajectory in manufacturing, employment, and global competitiveness. While Gandhi underscores the need for better employment opportunities, Jaishankar’s focus remains on the long-term hard work needed to transform India into a global powerhouse through manufacturing and infrastructure development.

With manufacturing at the heart of both discussions, Jaishankar’s push for industrial and technological growth aligns with India’s broader economic goals of premiumisation and innovation, critical components for consolidating its place on the world stage.

