'In touch with aviators': Tata chief N Chandrasekaran on Air India crash cause, says families immediate priority

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he is “equally anxious” to know the cause of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, as authorities investigate the deadly accident that killed dozens.

Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed Thursday afternoon, moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight was carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members when it slammed into a hostel for medical college doctors near the airport.

“It is a devastating, most horrific accident. Extremely sad, and our thoughts are with the families and all those affected,” he told BT TV.

Chandrasekaran confirmed that Tata, which owns Air India, has activated an emergency response center. “The immediate priority is to help families,” he said, adding that the airline is “in touch with aviators” and sharing all available information with authorities.

On the cause of the crash, Chandrasekaran said: “I can’t confirm the reason... We are equally anxious awaiting that. Immediate priority is to address the people issues.”

He emphasized that Air India will “do anything in our power to support the families at this point” and “work with the authorities to assess the situation.”

Chandrasekaran declined to comment on the Boeing aircraft itself, asking for more time before addressing the specifics.

Authorities reported that the plane's debris tore through a wall of a hostel’s dining hall.

