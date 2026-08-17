LPG e-KYC deadline extended to Aug 23 but server crashes and app failures still blocking millions

The LPG e-KYC deadline has been pushed by a week, from August 16 to August 23, but for millions of consumers trying to complete the mandatory Aadhaar authentication, the extra time has done little to ease the ordeal, according to a report by The Times of India. Server outages lasting hours, malfunctioning apps and an overwhelmed digital infrastructure have turned what should be a simple process into a daily gamble.
The result: long queues at LPG dealerships, consumers waiting for hours with no certainty that their e-KYC will be completed by the time they reach the counter.