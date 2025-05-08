India activates its war guns: L-70, ZSU-23, Schilka unleashed on Pakistan drones

India has deployed a full spectrum of anti-drone and low-altitude air defence systems, including the S-400, L-70 anti-aircraft guns, and Soviet-origin Schilka units, as tensions with Pakistan exploded Thursday evening into a wide-ranging flare-up along the border.

The build-up follows multiple cross-border drone and missile attacks, with explosions reported in Jammu, Jaisalmer, and heavy shelling in areas like Samba, Tangdhar, and Akhnoor.

To counter the threat, India’s layered air defence network has gone active. After the successful interception of eight missiles using the S-400 system, the military has now moved to deploy more tactical, close-range weapons that are highly effective against drone swarms and low-flying UAVs from Pakistan.

L-70 Anti-Aircraft Gun

Originally developed by Swedish arms manufacturer Bofors and now produced under license in India, the L-70 is a 40mm anti-aircraft gun that has been modernised with radar, electro-optical sensors, and auto-tracking systems. It can fire 240 to 330 rounds per minute, with a range of up to 4,000 metres. In anti-drone warfare, it excels at saturating the sky with predictive fire, making it highly effective against swarm attacks or drones attempting to evade radar.

ZSU-23-4 Schilka

Known popularly by its Russian moniker “Schilka,” this self-propelled system mounts four 23mm autocannons on a tracked chassis, guided by radar capable of detecting targets up to 20 km away.



It can unleash up to 4,000 rounds per minute and has recently been upgraded with proximity-fuse ammunition and advanced fire-control systems to tackle small drones. Its rapid fire and radar precision make it lethal for not just UAVs but also helicopters and even light armored vehicles.

With blackouts now enforced in Srinagar, Uri, Baramulla, Jammu, and Amritsar, the Indian Army is clearly preparing for more complex aerial incursions. The Schilka's ability to fire a dense curtain of rounds offers last-resort protection for air bases, convoys, and sensitive installations now under elevated threat levels.