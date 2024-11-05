India alliance unveils ambitious Jharkhand manifesto: Promises 10 lakh jobs and enhanced social justice

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) presented its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on Tuesday, outlining an ambitious set of commitments aimed at improving the lives of the state's residents. Key among these promises are the creation of 1 million jobs for the youth and providing health insurance coverage of up to ₹15 lakh for low-income families.

The ruling alliance in Jharkhand introduced seven core guarantees, which include enhancing reservation quotas for various communities: Scheduled Tribes (STs) will see their reservations increase from 26% to 28%, Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 10% to 12%, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14% to 27%, as reported by PTI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that whenever guarantees are discussed, the PM tends to dismiss them. "PM Modi has often questioned the reliability of Congress's promises, yet we consistently deliver on our commitments," he stated, contrasting the accountability of Congress with the unfulfilled assurances of the BJP.

The manifesto also pledges to increase the free monthly ration for the poor from 5 kg to 7 kg and to provide LPG gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹450 in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the significance of these promises, stating, "The new government, post-election, will uphold the guarantees we have set forth today."

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting taking place on November 23.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its own manifesto over the weekend. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the introduction of a Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, specifying that tribal communities will be exempt from this legislation. The BJP also vowed to return lands occupied by infiltrators to tribal communities.

Shah highlighted several initiatives, including the 'Gogo Didi scheme,' which promises to provide women with ₹2,100 per month. He also announced that free LPG cylinders would be distributed on occasions like Diwali and Rakshabandhan, with additional cylinders priced at ₹500. Furthermore, the BJP aims to create 500,000 job opportunities for Jharkhand's youth.

This competitive political landscape in Jharkhand sets the stage for a significant election, with both major parties presenting contrasting visions for the future of the state.