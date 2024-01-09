'India an indispensable force for our tourism': Maldives' tour association writes to EaseMyTrip, seeks reopening of flight bookings

The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) on Tuesday wrote to Nishant Pitti, CEO of EaseMyTrip, with a plea to reconsider the decision to suspend flight bookings to the island nation.

This request came in the wake of a significant diplomatic rift caused by derogatory comments made by certain Maldivian officials against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These comments had led to a strong reaction from India, including a social media campaign urging a boycott of the Maldives, which is heavily reliant on tourism.

Following the derogatory comments on Lakshadweep, EaseMyTrip had suspended flight bookings to Maldives. MATATO’s President said that the move will adversely affect the island nation’s tourism industry.

The letter from MATATO emphasised the critical role that tourism plays in the Maldivian economy, contributing over two-thirds of the nation's GDP and directly supporting the livelihoods of approximately 44,000 Maldivians working in the sector.

The association expressed deep regret for the remarks made by the suspended deputy ministers and clarified that these views did not represent the sentiments of the Maldivian people as a whole. MATATO extended sincere apologies for the hurt caused by the comments and sought to rebuild mutual trust between India and the Maldives.

"The bonds connecting our nations transcend politics. We consider our Indian counterparts not just as business associates but as cherished brothers and sisters," MATATO said.

The Indian market continues to be a "indispensable force" in the success of the Maldivian tourism sector, providing vital support to guest houses and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that rely on the influx of Indian visitors, according to Abdulla Ghiyas, president of the travel body.

"MATATO humbly seeks your assistance and support in fostering positive relations and dispelling any misunderstandings that may have arisen and reopen EaseMyTrip flights to Maldives," he added.

The possible negative impact on tourism has the potential to cause "severe repercussions on our economy," impacting many people's lives and well-being, according to the report.

The situation arose at a time when the Maldives was targeting 2 million arrivals for 2024, highlighting the potential impact of the booking suspension on the island nation's economy.

