India and Maldives hold high-level meeting to find 'workable solution': MEA

The first meeting of the India-Maldives high-level core group was held in Male on Sunday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During the meeting, the ministry said, both sides held discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership, including expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects.

"Both sides also held discussions on finding a mutually workable solution to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives," the MEA said in a statement. "It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in India on a mutually convenient date."

The MEA's statement comes just hours after it was reported that Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu proposed the Indian government withdraw its military personnel from the island nation before March 15.

Last year, President Mohamed Muizzu won the election with a pledge to end the Maldives' "India first" policy.

A small contingent of around 80 Indian soldiers are stationed in Maldives to provide support for

military equipment - given to the Maldives by New Delhi - and assist in humanitarian activities in the region.

Muizzu proposed their removal in talks at the foreign ministry between senior delegations from both countries. "In this meeting, on behalf of President Muizzu, the Maldivian delegation proposed the removal of Indian troops by March 15," said Ahmed Nazim, Policy Director at the President's Office.

"This date was proposed in the agenda by the government and specifically the president. These discussions are ongoing."

In his campaign, Muizzu called New Delhi's huge influence a threat to sovereignty and pledged to remove Indian troops. "The most important point to note here is that Indian troops cannot stay in the Maldives. That's the policy of this government. It is also the president's pledge and what the people of Maldives want," Nazim added.

