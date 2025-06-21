India begins evacuation from Iran: First flight carrying Indian students lands in Delhi

The first flight under India’s evacuation initiative, Operation Sindhu, landed in Delhi on Friday night at 11:40 pm, bringing home a group of Indian students stranded in Iran. With tensions escalating between Iran and Israel, the Indian government has begun flying back nearly 1,000 nationals from the region through specially arranged chartered services.

The evacuation is being carried out via chartered Mahan Air flights from Mashhad. While the first flight has landed safely, two more are on the way. According to officials, the second flight from Ashgabat is expected to arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning around 10 am, followed by a third flight later the same evening.

This large-scale rescue comes just two days after India formally launched Operation Sindhu, aimed at ensuring the safety of Indian citizens caught in the volatile region following the spike in hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy in India, said:

"We consider Indians as our own people. Iran's airspace is closed but because of this issue, we are making arrangements to open it for the safe passage of Indian nationals."

He confirmed the flight details, stating, "The first flight will land tonight at the New Delhi airport and there will be two more flights on Saturday."

Operation Sindhu has been activated as a precautionary and humanitarian measure in response to regional instability, with India swiftly coordinating with local authorities in Iran and Turkmenistan to facilitate the safe movement of its citizens.