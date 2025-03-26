India-China direct flight soon? Chinese envoy signals warming ties, says 'spring of relations is arriving'

In a sign of growing diplomatic thaw, China has confirmed it is working with India to resume direct flights between the two countries, India Today reported on Wednesday. Direct flights between India and China were suspended in early 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as both countries imposed strict international travel restrictions. The pause was further extended due to heightened bilateral tensions after the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which led to a freeze in diplomatic exchanges.

"Before the pandemic, the two countries had launched direct flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Kunming to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities, with 50 flights per week. The two sides are currently working on resuming direct flights between the two countries as soon as possible," said Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Xu Wei at a press conference on Tuesday.

The announcement reflects the culmination of efforts that began with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to China in January. Following that trip, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed that both sides had agreed “in principle to resume direct air services between the two countries.”

Wei framed the development as part of a broader upswing in bilateral relations. “In another week, on April 1, it will be the day marking 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. This year, China and India will jointly hold some celebrations. We are happy to see that the spring of China-India relations is arriving,” he said.

He added, “We are willing to take the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations as an opportunity to work with India to sum up past experience, forge a path forward, and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development."

Sources told India Today that Chinese authorities were also hopeful that India would ease visa restrictions for Chinese citizens — a long-standing demand from Beijing that has gained fresh momentum amid rising bilateral trade.

On Tuesday, India and China also held a new round of diplomatic talks in Beijing under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC). The agenda focused on effective border management and the early resumption of cross-border cooperation, including the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra and cooperation on trans-border rivers. Both sides also reviewed progress on decisions taken at the Special Representatives-level dialogue in December between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(With inputs from Anupam Mishra)

