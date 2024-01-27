India cooperating in Nijjar killing probe, says outgoing Canadian NSA Jody Thomas

In a recent statement, Canada's outgoing National Security Advisor, Jody Thomas, highlighted India's cooperation in the investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an individual designated as a terrorist by India. Thomas described the evolving relationship between the two nations as significant, as per reports from Canada-based CTV News.

Thomas expressed optimism about the progress made in bilateral discussions, noting fruitful exchanges with her Indian counterpart. "My discussions with my counterpart in India have been fruitful, and I think they've moved things forward," she remarked during an interview with Vassy Kapelos, set to air on CTV's Question Period this Sunday.

The background to this collaboration traces back to September of the previous year, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made claims suggesting potential involvement of the Indian government in Nijjar's killing in Surrey, June 2023, citing "credible allegations." India promptly refuted these accusations as baseless and politically motivated, leading to strained relations between the two countries.

However, Trudeau later disclosed that he had made the allegations public in anticipation of their eventual leak. Subsequently, in a separate development in December, the US Justice Department revealed an indictment against an Indian national implicated in a thwarted plot to assassinate Pannun.

The indictment pointed to an Indian government employee, identified as CC-1, allegedly recruiting Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman for the assassination, which US authorities prevented. Gupta faces charges of murder-for-hire, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years. In response, India expressed willingness to cooperate with the US in the investigation.

When questioned about Canada's improved ties with India, possibly influenced by the US indictment, Thomas acknowledged the connection. "The two are connected for sure," she affirmed, highlighting the supporting information provided by the US, which aided Canada's dialogue with India towards resolving the issue.

Trudeau also weighed in on the evolving dynamics, suggesting a potential "tonal shift" in India's relations with Canada following the unsealing of the US indictment in December.