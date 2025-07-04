India creating a comprehensive database on the Girmitiya community: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday announced that India is actively working on creating a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community. Addressing a vibrant gathering for the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, Modi praised the enduring cultural and spiritual legacy carried by the Indian origin community in the Caribbean. " They left their soil, but not their soul," he said. "They left behind the Ganga and Yamuna but carried the Ramayan in their hearts. They were not just migrants, but messengers of timeless civilisation."

Over 4,000 people, including Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamala Persad- Bissessar, senior cabinet ministers, MPs and dignitaries attended the event, which marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999.

Modi brought with him a replica of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, along with scared water from the river Sarayu and the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. "I request Kamla ji to offer the holy water to the Ganga Dhara here. May these blessings strengthen the bond between our nations," he said.

PM Modi spoke about India's rapid progress in the economy and technology, saying the country has become a land full of opportunities. He added further that India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and will soon be among the top three. He also mentioned that India is defeating poverty by empowering the poor. Modi also praised India's youth and their role in the country's growth. "India is the third largest startup hub in the world. Nearly half of these startups have women as directors. Around 120 startups have reached unicorn status," he mentioned.

Talking about digital payments, Modi said India's UPI has transformed the way money is transferred. "Nearly 50 per cent of the world's real time digital transactions happen in India. I congratulate Trinidad and Tobago for being the first country in this region to adopt UPI," he added.

Addressing the Indian community, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar lauded PM Modi's leadership, calling him a "transformational force who has refined governance of India." She praised his role in modernising India's economy through "visionary and futuristic initiatives."

