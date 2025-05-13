'Military action entirely conventional': MEA junks Trump's claims of averting nuclear conflict with Pakistan

India has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's assertion that his intervention prevented a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. The External Affairs Ministry confirmed that military actions were entirely conventional, with Pakistan's Foreign Minister also denying any nuclear involvement.

"The military action was entirely in the conventional domain. There were some reports that Pakistan's National Command Authority will meet on 10 May. But this was later denied by them. Pakistan's Foreign Minister has himself denied the nuclear angle on record," noted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, dismissing nuclear conflict speculations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, reiterating India's stance against nuclear blackmail. "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail," he stated, adding that operations against Pakistan are suspended but contingent on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's strategic policy against terrorism.

The United States had claimed a role in brokering a ceasefire and averting nuclear escalation. Trump stated, "We stopped a nuclear conflict," asserting that millions of lives were potentially saved. However, India maintains that their military actions, not US intervention, led to the cessation of hostilities.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions with the US during the standoff did not involve trade. "From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders," the Ministry confirmed, highlighting that the issue of trade was not discussed.

Advertisement

Military action compelled Pakistan to halt firing, with the Ministry emphasising the attack on key Pakistan Air Force bases on May 10. "It was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop its firing," the Ministry asserted, reinforcing the effectiveness of India's military strategy.

Speculation surrounding a strike on Kirana Hills, a potential nuclear site, was dismissed by Air Marshal AK Bharti, confirming that no such attack occurred. This underlines the conventional nature of India's military engagement.

The ceasefire's specifics were coordinated via a phone call between the DGMOs of both countries, initiated by Pakistan. Conversations were facilitated despite initial technical difficulties, with timing agreed upon according to availability.

"As regards conversations with other nations, the message from India was clear and consistent," the Ministry stated, underscoring India's diplomatic approach.