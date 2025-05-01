India deploys advanced jammers to block Pakistani air navigation systems, say sources

India has deployed advanced jamming systems along its western border to disrupt the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals used by Pakistani military aircraft, sources said. This move significantly degrades their navigation and strike capabilities. The deployment is capable of interfering with multiple satellite-based navigation platforms, including GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou, all of which are used by Pakistani military craft, sources further mentioned.

The decision to deploy these systems comes after India closed its airspace to all Pakistani-operated flights from April 30 to May 23. The jamming systems are intended to impair Pakistan's situational awareness, targeting accuracy, and the effectiveness of precision-guided munitions during any potential conflict or incursion, they added.

This development occurs amid rising tensions between the two countries following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities. In response, India issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) restricting its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan, including commercial airlines and military flights.

The NOTAM was issued shortly after Pakistani carriers had begun rerouting to avoid Indian airspace due to concerns over potential Indian retaliation, officials stated.

With the restriction now formalised, Pakistani airlines will be compelled to take longer and more expensive routes over Chinese or Sri Lankan airspace to reach Southeast Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur. The airspace closure is part of a series of retaliatory measures taken by India following the Pahalgam attack. India had previously suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and revoked visas of Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier with a fleet of 32 aircraft, is expected to be particularly affected. Many of Pakistan's flights to Southeast Asia and the Far East will now be extended by one to two hours. These detours will require more fuel, increase crew duty hours, and potentially force rescheduling or frequency cuts.

In contrast, Indian carriers such as IndiGo operate over 370 aircraft, while Air India has more than 200 in service and hundreds more on order.