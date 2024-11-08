India deserves to be recognised as a global superpower due to rapid economic growth: Putin 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that India deserves to be included among the world’s superpowers, citing its rapidly growing economy, which outpaces that of any other nation.

“India should undoubtedly be added to the list of superpowers,” Putin remarked, pointing to the country’s 1.5 billion population, its unparalleled economic growth, rich cultural heritage, and promising future prospects. He called India a “great country”, noting that it is now the world’s most populous nation, adding around 10 million people annually.

In his address to the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on November 7, Putin emphasised that Russia is expanding its relations with India across various sectors, with a strong foundation of mutual trust in their bilateral ties.

Putin highlighted India's economic leadership, stating, “India is currently leading the world in economic growth.” He further mentioned that the volume of Russian-Indian cooperation is increasing significantly each year. “Our vision for the future development of our relations is grounded in current realities,” he added.

The Russian president also addressed the growing collaboration between India and Russia in defense and security. “Look at how much Russian military equipment is used by the Indian armed forces,” Putin said. “There is a deep level of trust in this relationship. We don’t simply sell weapons to India; we jointly develop them.”

He pointed to the BrahMos cruise missile project as a prime example of this partnership, noting that the missile has been adapted for use in air, sea and land operations. “These projects, designed to enhance India’s security, are ongoing and demonstrate a high level of mutual trust and cooperation,” he affirmed.

Putin also acknowledged the ongoing tensions between India and China, particularly along their border, but expressed confidence that diplomatic efforts would lead to a resolution. “Wise and competent leaders are searching for compromises with the future of their nations in mind,” he said, adding “If this approach continues to gain momentum, compromises can and will be found.”

The India-China relationship has been strained since the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, marking the most serious military conflict between the two nations in decades.

However, an agreement was reached in October 2024 on the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, signalling a breakthrough in easing tensions and potentially resolving the standoff that has lasted for over four years.