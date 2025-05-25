India detects NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 COVID variants as 20 states report active cases. Full details

Two new COVID-19 variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 — have been detected in India as the country reports 257 active cases and a mild resurgence across at least 20 states and Union Territories. While most infections remain mild and manageable at home, the Union Health Ministry has ramped up surveillance amid concerns over variant spread.
NB.1.8.1 was identified in Tamil Nadu in April 2025, while four LF.7 cases were confirmed in Gujarat in May. Both are classified by the WHO as "Variants Under Monitoring," with no current evidence of increased severity or transmission. Still, their emergence has prompted enhanced genome sequencing and daily reporting.
The dominant strain in India remains JN.1, found in 53% of all sequenced samples, followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron sublineages (20%).
State-wise active case tally:
Despite the emergence of NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, no evidence suggests these variants are causing more severe disease. Symptoms remain similar to the common cold or mild flu.
India's response includes:
Officials urge caution, not panic. With strong hybrid immunity from past infections and vaccination, India remains in a stable position—but new variants are being closely watched.