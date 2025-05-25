Business Today
India detects NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 COVID variants as 20 states report active cases. Full details

NB.1.8.1 was identified in Tamil Nadu , while four LF.7 cases were confirmed in Gujarat. Both are classified by the WHO as "Variants Under Monitoring," with no current evidence of increased severity or transmission.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 25, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Two new COVID-19 variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 — have been detected in India as the country reports 257 active cases and a mild resurgence across at least 20 states and Union Territories. While most infections remain mild and manageable at home, the Union Health Ministry has ramped up surveillance amid concerns over variant spread.

NB.1.8.1 was identified in Tamil Nadu in April 2025, while four LF.7 cases were confirmed in Gujarat in May. Both are classified by the WHO as "Variants Under Monitoring," with no current evidence of increased severity or transmission. Still, their emergence has prompted enhanced genome sequencing and daily reporting.

The dominant strain in India remains JN.1, found in 53% of all sequenced samples, followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron sublineages (20%).

State-wise active case tally:

  • Kerala: 273 — highest in the country; local surge reported
  • Tamil Nadu: 66 — second highest; home to India’s only NB.1.8.1 case
  • Maharashtra: 56 — uptick in Mumbai, Thane, Pune
  • Delhi: 23 — new cases emerging after a long lull
  • Karnataka: 13–35 — gradual rise; mostly mild cases
  • Puducherry: 10–12 — localized increase
  • Gujarat: 7 — includes all 4 confirmed LF.7 cases
  • Andhra Pradesh: 4 — recent detections
  • Uttar Pradesh: 4+ — cases in Noida, Ghaziabad
  • Uttarakhand: 3 — AIIMS Rishikesh on alert
  • Rajasthan: 2 — isolated
  • Haryana: 1–4 — Gurugram and Faridabad
  • Sikkim, West Bengal, Telangana: 1 each — recovered or stable
  • Other regions with isolated cases (1–2 each): Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Mizoram, Odisha

Despite the emergence of NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, no evidence suggests these variants are causing more severe disease. Symptoms remain similar to the common cold or mild flu.

India's response includes:

  • Mandatory genome sequencing of all positive samples
  • Daily case and ILI/SARI reporting on national portals
  • Increased testing in hospitals
  • Hospitals ordered to ensure oxygen, ventilators, and trained staff are ready
  • Continued vaccination and booster drives for high-risk groups
  • Public health messaging on masking, hygiene, and early symptom reporting

Officials urge caution, not panic. With strong hybrid immunity from past infections and vaccination, India remains in a stable position—but new variants are being closely watched.

Published on: May 25, 2025 8:46 AM IST
