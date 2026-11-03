India-flagged cargo vessel attacked near Oman; one Indian sailor killed

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Sonowal, speaking about the attack, said that Indian MSV AL JUSUFI that had 14 Indian seafarers onboard was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. “While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief. The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 3, 2026

The minister said that the Indian Embassy in Oman is in contact with the local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and to facilitate their swift repatriation.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on the attack. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said.

More than 120 attacks on commercial vessels have been reported since the conflict began, according to data from the International Maritime Organisation and the UK Maritime Trade Operations, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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October was the worst month so far, with 29 ships attacked, surpassing the 20 attacks recorded in March. On October 29, the Panama-flagged tanker RITI was attacked near Oman's Musandam Peninsula and caught fire. Oman's navy evacuated all 25 crew members safely.

A day later, another Panama-flagged tanker, Louise 1, was struck by two limpet mines near Oman's Khasab coast, causing an engine-room fire. The crew escaped without injuries.