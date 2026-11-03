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SFC Environmental Technologies shares make a positive market debut; stock list at 8% premium

SFC Environmental Technologies shares make a positive market debut; stock list at 8% premium

SFC Environmental Technologies sold its shares in the price band of Rs 313-330 apiece, applied for a minimum of 45 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 668 crore between October 27-29.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 10:05 AM IST
SFC Environmental Technologies shares make a positive market debut; stock list at 8% premiumNavi Mumbai-based SFC Environmental Technologies is an environmental technology company.

Shares of SFC Environmental Technologies made a positive Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, November 03 as the specialty compound maker was listed at Rs 355.10 apeice on both NSE Ltd at a premium of 7.61 per cent over its issue price of Rs 330. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 7.29 per cent at Rs 354.05 on BSE Ltd.

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As of the listing price, investors made a profit of around Rs 1,100 per lot. The listing of SFC Environmental Technologies has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut SFC Environmental Technologies was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 15-18, suggesting a listing pop of 5-6 per cent for the investors.

The IPO of SFC Environmental Technologies was sold between October 27 and October 29. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 313-330 per share with a lot size of 45 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 668 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale sale of 1,56,82,750 equity shares.

The issue was overall booked subscribed nearly 9.5 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 4,425 crore via 2.83 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 18.81 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 12.8 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.7 times during the three-day bidding period.

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Incorporated in March 2005, Navi Mumbai-based SFC Environmental Technologies is an environmental technology company engaged in providing technology, design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning solutions for wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling and reuse, and solid waste treatment.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd were the book running lead managers of SFC Environmental Technologies IPO and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 10:05 AM IST
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