SFC Environmental Technologies shares make a positive market debut; stock list at 8% premium

The IPO of SFC Environmental Technologies was sold between October 27 and October 29. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 313-330 per share with a lot size of 45 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 668 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale sale of 1,56,82,750 equity shares.

The issue was overall booked subscribed nearly 9.5 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 4,425 crore via 2.83 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 18.81 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 12.8 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.7 times during the three-day bidding period.

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Incorporated in March 2005, Navi Mumbai-based SFC Environmental Technologies is an environmental technology company engaged in providing technology, design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning solutions for wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling and reuse, and solid waste treatment.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd were the book running lead managers of SFC Environmental Technologies IPO and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue.