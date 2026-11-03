Bosch shares hit record high on bonus issue, stock split plan 

The stock is up 38% this year, having gained 11% in the last one month.

"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting scheduled on November 6, 2026, will consider, additionally iter-alia the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company: - Proposal of Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder) and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015; - Proposal for issue of Bonus Shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018," said Bosch.

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Bosch Ltd. is a major supplier of technology and services, serving as the flagship listed entity of the Bosch Group in India. The company operates across four primary business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology