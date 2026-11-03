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Bosch shares hit record high on bonus issue, stock split plan 

Bosch shares hit record high on bonus issue, stock split plan 

Bosch shares rose 5.37% to Rs 50,470 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 47,896 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.46 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Bosch shares hit record high on bonus issue, stock split plan Bosch stock is up 38% this year, having gained 11% in the last one month.

Shares of Bosch Ltd hit their record high on Tuesday after the firm said its board would consider a bonus issue and stock split on November 6.

Bosch shares rose 5.37% to Rs 50,470 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 47,896 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

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The stock is up 38% this year, having gained 11% in the last one month.

"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting scheduled on November 6, 2026, will consider, additionally iter-alia the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company: - Proposal of Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder) and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015; - Proposal for issue of Bonus Shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018," said Bosch.

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Bosch Ltd. is a major supplier of technology and services, serving as the flagship listed entity of the Bosch Group in India. The company operates across four primary business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 11:31 AM IST
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