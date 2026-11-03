iPhone Duo is selling faster than Apple can make it, and there’s no end in sight: CEO John Ternus admits

Must read: Apple iPhone Duo screens develop lines days after launch, company offers replacements

“Duo is constrained as of today,” Ternus told Reuters. “The ramp is going well, and we're working hard to get it to as many customers as quickly as possible, but at this point, we're not able to predict when supply and demand will be in balance.”

He also acknowledged the iPhone Duo display issues, claiming that a small fraction of units were impacted. He stated that affected models have already reached Apple, and the replacement has been offered to the eligible customers. The company last week confirmed that it was aware of inner-display issues reported by some iPhone Duo users, asking those affected to reach out to AppleCare.

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Apple Q4 2026 performance

Apple faced major changes in this particular quarter, including leadership transitions, Siri AI development, new iPhones, and its first-ever foldable iPhone. In Q4 2026, Apple earned $114.5 billion in revenue, up from $102.5 billion in the same quarter last year. It reported a profit of $30.7 billion, compared with $27.5 billion a year ago. Apple's gross margin increased to 47.9% from 47.2%.

The company achieved several quarterly records in total revenue, iPhone revenue, and earnings per share. It also recorded its highest-ever Services revenue. This includes businesses such as the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple TV+.