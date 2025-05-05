India 'flushes' Salal, Baglihar dams in Kashmir: What this means and how it hits Pakistan’s Indus lifeline

India has reportedly initiated a sediment flushing operation at two major hydroelectric projects — the Salal and Baglihar dams — located on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Reuters, the move comes in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India identified two of the three attackers as Pakistani nationals, and soon after, it served a diplomatic notice to the country, effectively suspending participation in the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The flushing exercise, conducted by state-run NHPC Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir authorities, is the first time since the construction of these dams (1987 and 2008/09) that such operations have been carried out — previously barred under the IWT.

People living along the Chenab reported a surge in water levels from May 1 to May 3, confirming reservoir discharge.

Why is this significant?

Reservoir flushing involves nearly emptying a dam to expel sediment, which restores power generation efficiency and reduces turbine damage. However, it results in a temporary but significant release of water downstream — which is why prior notification is normally required under the IWT.

India’s decision to proceed is being seen as the first tangible step to operate outside the treaty’s constraints. Officials cited in the Reuters report said sediment had severely impacted generation capacity, and that India wanted to operate these projects “free of restrictions” henceforth.

Is the Indus Treaty now suspended?

India has formally put the treaty into abeyance through a diplomatic note — a move without precedent in its 64-year history. Though the IWT does not allow for unilateral withdrawal, India is reasserting its control over Himalayan water projects in response to what it sees as Pakistan’s inaction on cross-border terror.

How does this impact Pakistan?

Short-Term:

There’s no immediate threat to Pakistan’s water supply as these are run-of-the-river projects with limited storage. But unpredictability in water release — especially without notice — disrupts sowing cycles, canal management, and flood planning.

Medium to Long-Term:

Repeated or scaled-up operations could reduce water flows during dry seasons. About 80% of Pakistan’s farmland relies on Indus basin waters. Power generation from key dams like Tarbela and Mangla could also suffer, heightening economic and food security risks.

With India withdrawing from data-sharing and flood alerts under the IWT, Pakistan faces greater vulnerability to climate shocks. Islamabad has warned that any attempt to divert or restrict its share of water will be treated as an “act of war” — setting the stage for legal and diplomatic escalation at international platforms.



NHPC has not yet commented on the flushing operation. This story will be updated if and when a response is received